Las Vegas – University of North Carolina junior point guard Seventh Woods will not play in Thursday’s game vs. Texas or Friday’s game vs. Michigan State or UCLA due to a concussion he suffered in practice on Tuesday.

Woods leads the Tar Heels in assists with 27 in the first five games (5.4 per game). He had a career-high eight assists against Tennessee Tech on 11/16 and added seven more Monday evening against Saint Francis.

Woods’ status for the game at Michigan on 11/28 is not known at this time. He will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Chapel Hill on Saturday.