TarHeelIllustrated - Young Ones Starting To Get Valuable Game Experience

CHAPEL HILL – The best way to build depth on a football team is for inexperienced players to get live game reps. That’s pretty simple. But it’s not always easy to turn into a reality. Coaches can be gun shy about putting someone on the field who might not entirely be ready, especially in close games and when their team has little room for error. That’s the quandary many staffs face, with the flipside is simply not playing the “young ones,” as North Carolina Coach Mack Brown calls them. That’s why two of UNC’s last three games have been blessings for the Tar Heels’ quest in getting some of their wet-behind-the-ears guys more prepared for roles in the rotation, especially on defense. In a 48-21 rout of NC State, 16 true freshmen got into the game for a total of 160 snaps, and in this past weekend’s 56-24 demolition of Duke, 16 true freshmen got into the game again, this time for a combined 210 snaps. The value of experiencing the speed and ferocity of the game is immeasurable. As an example, one of UNC's freshmen was knocked on his backside during the Duke game, Brown noted during Monday’s weekly press conference, so that was a big learning experience. “You don’t get that in practice,” Brown said. “You don’t get the ability to take the other guy’s best shot every time full speed that you get in a game.” The majority of the reps in the State and Duke games came from defensive players, which also happens to be the side of the ball in which UNC most needs more depth. Of the 370 snaps true freshmen played in those wins, 251 were by defensive players, notably a cast of six newbies.

Kaimon Rucker (25) picked up a QB hurry on this play at Boston College. (ACC Media)

Desmond Evans (54 snaps in the two games), Ja’Quarious Conley (46), Kaimon Rucker (45), Tony Grimes (38), Myles Murphy (37) and Clyde Pinder (25) are being groomed for roles, if the staff has its way, sooner rather than later. Seven games into the season, is the staff getting a good handle for what those guys can do right now and maybe over the remaining four contests? “We’re getting that feel,” Brown said. “Clyde Pinder broke his hand, so it really set him back. Myles Murphy is still playing with a club on his hand and hopefully he’ll get the club off by Notre Dame (Nov. 27) because he broke his hand. Desmond Evans got sick, it wasn’t COVID, but he didn’t get to practice for two weeks. So, he lost some of his preparation time. “But all of those guys did some really good things on Saturday. We had long discussions about them (Sunday), and they have valuable time now. Des had his first sack, all of them had a significant play. Kaimon Rucker ran over their backs and knocked him into the quarterback. Myles Murphy had two big penetration plays… We know those guys are going to be good, but they got set back with some injuries and we got set back with losing our Charlotte game and then we’re in a right every week.”

Ja'Qurious Conley has played the most snaps (106) of any true freshmen. (USA Today)

Not being able to play the Charlotte game was cost most of those players valuable extensive reps that woud have helped accelerate their development. UNC will face Western Carolina next month in place of the cancelled game with Charlotte, but those reps would have been better served in mid-September, not two weeks before Christmas. But the green Heels are still progressing. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman is pleased with how Murphy, Rucker and Evans are coming along, and their growth is most needed among the group. “I think Myles Murphy is playing really, really well,” Bateman said Monday. “I think (defensive line coach) Tim Cross has done a really good job with him. Obviously, he’s got a cast on, which affects him a little bit, but we can put Myles in and not worry about any calls.” Murphy gets it, which is a big part of the transition into college. It’s not just physical. Rucker has played the second most snaps of any true freshman with 97 and he’s also been making plays since the opener versus Syracuse. He has probably been the most consistent of the bunch grading out at 72.6 on the season, according to PFF. “I thought Kaimon Rucker played really well (at Duke), and when he was in there, he made some tackles,” Bateman said. “And I think he gives us a little different edge rush than some of those other guys. “Obviously, Des had a sack, I thought he played really well. We asked him to do a lot. He was doing more linebacker than he’s probably ever done in his life. He’s continuing to improve. And I think Clyde Pinder played really well when he was in.”

Jay Bateman is pleased with how some of his young defensive players are coming along. (THI)