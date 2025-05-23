2027 Two-Way Standout Zane Rowe Talks Recruitment, UNC Offer

Rowe talked to THI about his offer, navigating his recruitment as a two-player, and more.

The 4-star prospect has caught the attention of Power Four programs across the country, including North Carolina, as the Tar Heels extended the 97th ranked prospect an offer on May 19.

Zane Rowe , a 2027 defensive end and tight end out of Guyer High School in Denton, TX, has an opportunity to do something not many college football players can: play both offense and defense.

THI: What was your initial reaction to receiving an offer from UNC?

ROWE: "I was very excited. It definitely was a initial shock."

THI: Being a two-way player, how has UNC approached your recruitment? and is getting the opportunity to play both DE and TE important in your recruitment?

ROWE: "Yes sir. It really comes down to to where I can help them out the most at, and I could possibly play both."

THI: As you've started building a relationship with the UNC coaching staff, what has their message been to you?

ROWE: "It’s been that they are going to recruit me hard, and build and mold me to be ready for [the] pros with Coach Bill Belichick as their head coach."

THI: And when it comes to your recruitment, you still have awhile before any decisions have to be made, but what are you looking for when it comes to a school and program?

ROWE: "1. Development on and off the field 2. Education 3. Family oriented."

THI: As you head into your junior season, what is your biggest focus in terms of your game?

ROWE: "Mastering my go to pass rush moves, and my perfecting my routes."