Only four of North Carolina’s last 13 games have been played inside the Smith Center. So, when the Tar Heels take the floor Saturday evening against Duke, they will have played only four homes games in a span of 62 days.

UNC and Duke tip off at 6:30 PM, and the game will air on ESPN. Much is at stake, as is always the case in the greatest rivalry in American sports, but positioning in the ACC, and getting an advantage to possibly open NCAA Tournament play in Charlotte are on the line as well.

The Blue Devils come in ranked No. 7 in the nation owning a 16-4 overall record, including 7-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are ranked No. 3 and sit at 17-4 and 9-1.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to beat Duke, but first a bunch of relevant stats: