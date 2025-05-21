A Look at UNC's Offensive Portal Losses

Here is a breakdown of the offensive production UNC is currently slated to lose for the 2025 season:

While UNC can still add to its roster, the spring portal window is closed, and the number of outgoing players is set.

Heading into the 2025 season, North Carolina has a clear picture of what its roster will look like. This includes who exited Chapel Hill, as the Tar Heels lost 23 transfers in the spring portal period and 39 players total.

Gavin Blackwell - Transferred to Florida State

2024 Stats: Five Games, 84 Snaps, Four Receptions for 43 Yards

Career Stats: 31 Games, 793 Snaps, 31 Receptions for 448 Yards and One Touchdown

Career Accolades: N/A

Blackwell has recorded 710 snaps against FBS opponents.

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Ryan Browne - Transferred to Purdue

Note: Browne transferred to UNC during the winter portal period and did not appear in any games for the Tar Heels.





Jacolby Criswell - Transferred to East Tennessee State

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 723 Snaps, 186-for-320 for 2,459 Yards, 15 Touchdowns, Six Interceptions; 71 Rushes for 103 Yards and Three Touchdowns

Career Stats: 30 Games, 927 Snaps, 221-for-378 for 2,806 Yards, 19 Touchdowns, Seven Interceptions; 30 Rushes for 114 Yards and Four Touchdowns

Criswell has played 801 Snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Zach Greenberg - Transferred to James Madison

2024 Stats: Four Games, 143 Snaps (All at Center), One Quarterback Hurry Allowed, No Sacks Allowed

Career Stats: 28 Games

Greenberg has amassed 75 offensive snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

*2024 stats and accolades are at the Division I level only

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Christian Hamilton - Transferred to West Virginia

2024 Stats: Nine Games, 214 Snaps, Seven Receptions for 159 Yards and One Touchdowns

Career Stats: 12 Games, 248 Snaps, 10 Receptions for 179 Yards and One Touchdown

Hamilton has logged 195 snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Conner Harrell - Transferred to Charlotte

2024 Stats: Six Games, 118 Snaps, 21-for-37 for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception; 16 rushes for 55 yards and one touchdown

Career Stats: 11 Games, 211 Snaps, 43-for-70 for 552 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions; 38 rushes for 130 yards and two touchdowns

Harrell has tallied 192 offensive snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining





Desmond Jackson - Transferred to Coastal Carolina

2024 Stats: N/A

Career Stats: N/A

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining





Jakiah Leftwich - Transferred to UCF

2024 Stats: Nine Games, 91 Snaps, (Right Tackle and Left Tackle), Two Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Sacks Allowed

Career Stats: 27 Games, 750 Snaps, 24 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, Five Sacks Allowed

Leftwich has recorded 724 offensive snaps in his career, but only 86 came while at UNC.

Career Accolades: N/A

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Jordan Louie - In Transfer Portal

2024 Stats: N/A

Career Stats: One Game, One Snap

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Malik McGowan - Transferred to UNLV

2024 Stats: 10 Games, 298 Snaps, Two Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Penalties

Career Stats: 20 Games, 352 Snaps, Two Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Penalties

McGowan has logged 257 offensive against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Michael Merdinger - Transferred to Liberty

2024 Stats: One Game, 28 Snaps, 9-for-12 for 86 yards, five rushes for -31 yards

Career Stats: One Game, 28 Snaps, 9-for-12 for 86 yards, five rushes for -31 yards

Merdinger tallied 28 snaps versus FBS opponents, all of which came in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Connecticut.

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining





Julien Randolph - Transferred to Austin Peay

2024 Stats: Four Games, 12 Snaps

Career Stats: Four Games, 12 Snaps

Randolph has amassed 20 snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Zach Rice - Committed to Syracuse

2024 Stats: Six Games, 16 Snaps, Zero Sacks Allowed, Zero Quarterback Hurries Allowed, One Penalty

Career Stats: 20 Games, 44 Snaps, Zero Sacks Allowed, Zero Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Penalties

Rice has played 21 snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining





Cyrus Rogers - In Transfer Portal

2024 Stats: N/A

Career Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps

Rogers has tallied two snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Andrew Rosinksi - Transferred to Georgia Tech

2024 Stats: N/A

Career Stats: N/A

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining





Howard Sampson - Transferred to Texas Tech

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 824 Snaps, Eight Quarterback Hurries Allowed, 10 Penalties, Five Sacks Allowed

Career Stats: 16 Games, 911 Snaps, 11 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Seven Sacks Allowed

Sampson played 841 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, 824 of which came while at UNC.

Career Accolades: Honorable Mention All-ACC (2024)

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining





Eli Sutton - Transferred to Austin Peay

2024 Stats: Three Games Played

Career Stats: Four Games Played

Career Accolades: N/A

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Ryan Ward - Transferred to West Virginia

2024 Stats: Four Games, Eight Snaps

Career Stats: Four Games, Eight Snaps

Ward logged eight snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining

2025 Recruits:

RB Jariel Cobb - In Transfer Portal

WR Evan Haynes - In Transfer Portal