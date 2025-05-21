A Look at UNC's Offensive Portal Losses

Heading into the 2025 season, North Carolina has a clear picture of what its roster will look like. This includes who exited Chapel Hill, as the Tar Heels lost 23 transfers in the spring portal period and 39 players total.
While UNC can still add to its roster, the spring portal window is closed, and the number of outgoing players is set.
Here is a breakdown of the offensive production UNC is currently slated to lose for the 2025 season:
Gavin Blackwell - Transferred to Florida State
2024 Stats: Five Games, 84 Snaps, Four Receptions for 43 Yards
Career Stats: 31 Games, 793 Snaps, 31 Receptions for 448 Yards and One Touchdown
Career Accolades: N/A
Blackwell has recorded 710 snaps against FBS opponents.
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Ryan Browne - Transferred to Purdue
Note: Browne transferred to UNC during the winter portal period and did not appear in any games for the Tar Heels.
Jacolby Criswell - Transferred to East Tennessee State
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 723 Snaps, 186-for-320 for 2,459 Yards, 15 Touchdowns, Six Interceptions; 71 Rushes for 103 Yards and Three Touchdowns
Career Stats: 30 Games, 927 Snaps, 221-for-378 for 2,806 Yards, 19 Touchdowns, Seven Interceptions; 30 Rushes for 114 Yards and Four Touchdowns
Criswell has played 801 Snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Zach Greenberg - Transferred to James Madison
2024 Stats: Four Games, 143 Snaps (All at Center), One Quarterback Hurry Allowed, No Sacks Allowed
Career Stats: 28 Games
Greenberg has amassed 75 offensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
*2024 stats and accolades are at the Division I level only
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Christian Hamilton - Transferred to West Virginia
2024 Stats: Nine Games, 214 Snaps, Seven Receptions for 159 Yards and One Touchdowns
Career Stats: 12 Games, 248 Snaps, 10 Receptions for 179 Yards and One Touchdown
Hamilton has logged 195 snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Conner Harrell - Transferred to Charlotte
2024 Stats: Six Games, 118 Snaps, 21-for-37 for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception; 16 rushes for 55 yards and one touchdown
Career Stats: 11 Games, 211 Snaps, 43-for-70 for 552 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions; 38 rushes for 130 yards and two touchdowns
Harrell has tallied 192 offensive snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Desmond Jackson - Transferred to Coastal Carolina
2024 Stats: N/A
Career Stats: N/A
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Jakiah Leftwich - Transferred to UCF
2024 Stats: Nine Games, 91 Snaps, (Right Tackle and Left Tackle), Two Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Sacks Allowed
Career Stats: 27 Games, 750 Snaps, 24 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, Five Sacks Allowed
Leftwich has recorded 724 offensive snaps in his career, but only 86 came while at UNC.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Jordan Louie - In Transfer Portal
2024 Stats: N/A
Career Stats: One Game, One Snap
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Malik McGowan - Transferred to UNLV
2024 Stats: 10 Games, 298 Snaps, Two Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Penalties
Career Stats: 20 Games, 352 Snaps, Two Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Penalties
McGowan has logged 257 offensive against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Michael Merdinger - Transferred to Liberty
2024 Stats: One Game, 28 Snaps, 9-for-12 for 86 yards, five rushes for -31 yards
Career Stats: One Game, 28 Snaps, 9-for-12 for 86 yards, five rushes for -31 yards
Merdinger tallied 28 snaps versus FBS opponents, all of which came in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Connecticut.
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Julien Randolph - Transferred to Austin Peay
2024 Stats: Four Games, 12 Snaps
Career Stats: Four Games, 12 Snaps
Randolph has amassed 20 snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Zach Rice - Committed to Syracuse
2024 Stats: Six Games, 16 Snaps, Zero Sacks Allowed, Zero Quarterback Hurries Allowed, One Penalty
Career Stats: 20 Games, 44 Snaps, Zero Sacks Allowed, Zero Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Penalties
Rice has played 21 snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Cyrus Rogers - In Transfer Portal
2024 Stats: N/A
Career Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps
Rogers has tallied two snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Andrew Rosinksi - Transferred to Georgia Tech
2024 Stats: N/A
Career Stats: N/A
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Howard Sampson - Transferred to Texas Tech
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 824 Snaps, Eight Quarterback Hurries Allowed, 10 Penalties, Five Sacks Allowed
Career Stats: 16 Games, 911 Snaps, 11 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Seven Sacks Allowed
Sampson played 841 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, 824 of which came while at UNC.
Career Accolades: Honorable Mention All-ACC (2024)
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Eli Sutton - Transferred to Austin Peay
2024 Stats: Three Games Played
Career Stats: Four Games Played
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Ryan Ward - Transferred to West Virginia
2024 Stats: Four Games, Eight Snaps
Career Stats: Four Games, Eight Snaps
Ward logged eight snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
2025 Recruits:
RB Jariel Cobb - In Transfer Portal
WR Evan Haynes - In Transfer Portal