Football SnapShot: Defensive Lineman D'antre Robinson

D’antre Robinson, Soph., DL

6-foot-3, 3-3 pounds

Florida Football Coach Billy Napier was so impressed with defensive tackle D’antre Robinson last season that he went out of his way to offer the then-true freshman quite the compliment.

"I've been impressed with his football intelligence, how he's been able to retain information and obviously you don't produce like that today unless you've been really working hard,” Napier said during a press conference.

He later added, “He's got a bright future in front of him."

Unfortunately for Napier and the Gators, that future is now with North Carolina, as Robinson transferred to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels in late April.

Robinson arrived in Gainesville after being a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024. He was also the No. 198 player in the nation and No. 33 at his position nationally. Carolina didn’t recruit Robinson out of high school, but after just one season, it has a player with 162 SEC snaps under his belt. With UNC’s depth up front last season, most of which is gone, Robinson may not have played that much for Mack Brown. So, this actually works out really well for UNC.

Unlike most of the other transfers we at Tar Heel Illustrated have done snapshots on this offseason, Robinson did not participate in spring practice at UNC, but he did at Florida. And one can expect, he drew plaudits for his work.

"Pleased with D'Antre," defensive line coach Gerald Chatman said in March, reported the Gainesville Sun. "Think he's a tough kid, great kid to have around the program. He cares about his teammates. He has a skill set — he's twitched up."

As we are doing all spring and summer, here is a dive into Robinson's numbers:





2024 Stats:

*12 games, 162 snaps, 17 tackles, 0 missed tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 3 STOPs (plays that result n failures by the opposing offense).

Career Stats:

*1 Season. See above.





2025 Outlook:

Robinson was also on the All-SEC Academic team, so he really does bring all the goods to Chapel Hill. In talking with someone who covered him at Florida, he said the staff always raved about him. A starting role was likely for this coming season. So, if he could start at Florida, he probably will start at UNC.