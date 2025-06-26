Class of 2026 WR Zamaurious Robertson commits to Carolina

Zamaurious Robertson, a class of 2026 wide receiver who attends Dillon (SC) High School has committed to play football for Bill Belichick at North Carolina.

Robertson was in Chapel Hill this past weekend for an official visit and made the announcement Thursday afternoon. At 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, he has also been offered by East Carolina, App State, Liberty, and the Naval Academy among others.

Offered by UNC in early June, Robertson caught 68 passes last season for just under 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns. He was also a standout on the defensive side of the ball.

Robertson is the 23rd member of Carolina’s class of 2026.