Top 12 Defensive UNC Football Players From AJ’s Time At THI

My 11-year run as publisher, editor, and lead writer and voice at Tar Heel Illustrated will soon come to an end, and as I look back to close out this chapter of my career, it seems fitting I offer my top 12 defensive UNC football players from this period of time.

This was not an easy decision. Plenty of really good players have come through Chapel Hill during these years, and there isn’t room for all of them. I’d like to include 35 or 40, but must keep it to 20.

So here it goes:

Note: The only criteria is whatever I put into it. This is for fun and conversation.

Also Note: I started this position August 1, 2014. I started my career Nov. 6, 1996. But this list only comprises players from my time at THI.

Final note: These are not in any specific order.





Cole Holcomb: Cole had no scholarship offers out of high school, arrived at UNC as a walk-on safety. But I remember watching him at practice after he moved to linebacker – and was 18th-team LB – and you could see he was different. Many fans didn’t appreciate him but he was an NFL guy in college. Perhaps the most underappreciated player this century at UNC while he was in school.

Cedric Gray: Another Tar Heel who made himself into an outstanding performer. Cerebral, athletic, ferocious, and one of the nicest players I’ve covered. He learned a ton at UNC, and in the process became a good leader and terrific representative of the program.

Kaimon Rucker: Much like Cedric, Kaimon went from “Why did he recruit him,” so said many fans when he committed, to a loved player respected by everyone with any degree of interest in Carolina football. A beast with no fear on the field. He seemingly played out of position all the time because he never fit that script so to speak, Kaimon is just a football player, and a damn good one.

Tomon Fox: Tomon gave UNC perhaps more snaps than any other player. He was consistent, led by example, and was quite productive. He also played an important part in the early Mack part 2 days. Much respect for Tomon.

Jeff Schoettmer: Remember when UNC gave up 70 points, 39 first downs, and 789 total yards in a 70-41 loss at ECU in 2014? Only one Tar Heel was interested in talking with the media afterward. Jeff volunteered to “take one for the team” and stood there answering questions about the state of the program, Larry Fedora’s future, etc. He was also another walk-on who led the Heels in tackles three straight years and was a self-made as any UNC player I’ve covered in my 29-year career.

Des Lawrence: Talented, smooth, and really good. Des made plays, and even when he didn’t he had an uncanny ability to quickly forget and move on to the next play. He developed into an NFL player and later a CFL player. He had a good career at Carolina that definitely went under the radar.

Chazz Surratt: A former UNC assistant coach told me Chazz was an NFL quarterback, and swore if things had been in better circumstances and the program not falling apart so quickly, Chazz still could have made it in the NFL as a QB. He was actually solid his first year, but the best part of the story was even before Mack Brown returned, Chazz decided to change positions and a few years later was an NFL linebacker. Huge props!

M.J. Stewart: MJ had the look of a terrific player from the outset. He could cover short and long, he could play the run, he fought off blockers well for a corner, and he was a gamer. There’s a reason he was a second-round NFL pick and is still in the league. People saw it coming when he was a Tar Heel.

Jason Strowbridge: Jason wasn’t a celebrated pick up when he flipped from another school and chose the Tar Heels. But over time, his work and grind paid off as he was an All-ACC performer and spent some time with the Miami Dolphins. A vocal leader as well as a lead-by-example guy, he was one of the most important players for Mack Brown in his first season back at the helm.

Nazair Jones: Super talented and super good. Naz had everything a defensive lineman would want physically and upstairs. He was fairly consistent and regularly displayed improvement. Several seasons in the NFL validated his talent.

Alijah Huzzie: Alijah arrived at UNC after spending time at FCS East Tennessee State but was one of Carolina’s best defensive players right away. He played out of position in 2023 at the star spot, but was back at corner last season and was very good. Teams didn’t throw at him much for good reason. His numbers didn’t lie.

Jeremiah Gemmel: Maybe the smartest linebacker during this period at UNC, and he had to have that edge because Jeremiah wasn’t the biggest dude in the middle of a defense. But he was quick, was a punishing hitter, almost always made the right reads, and was always productive.