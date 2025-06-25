Daily Drop: UNC's slow stretch in the NBA Draft

With the NBA Draft on Wednesday night, it brought to surface North Carolina’s recent minimal history with having Tar Heels selected.

So, in this Daily Drop we discuss that, why it’s been the case, and why it’s important to change that trend. Also note this was recorded before the draft.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

