UNC welcomes 3 freshmen hoops Heels to campus

CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina men’s basketball head coach Hubert Davis welcomed the team’s three incoming freshmen to campus this week – Isaiah Denis of Concord, N.C., Derek Dixon of Vienna, Va., and Caleb Wilson of Atlanta.

Wilson signed with the Tar Heels in the spring while Denis and Dixon inked scholarship agreements last fall.

Wilson is a 6-9 forward who led Holy Innocents Episcopal School to the Georgia private school championship last year.

“We are ecstatic to have Caleb here at Carolina,” says Davis, who is entering his fifth season as the Tar Heels’ head coach. “He is an unbelievable talent. His length, athleticism and versatility allow him to dominate on both ends of the floor. He loves being a great teammate, is competitive and comes from an unbelievable family. Carolina fans will love him and this entire freshman class.”

Denis is a 6-5 guard who attended Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C.

“Isaiah is an athletic wing who can score on all three levels and will immediately give us the versatility needed on both ends of the floor,” said Davis. “He’s a great student, and it means something to him and his family to play in and represent his home state.”

Dixon, is a 6-3 guard from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

“Derek is a complete basketball player who will make an immediate impact on the court, off the court and in the classroom,” said Davis. “He has the ability to shoot, pass and defend at an elite level. I’m thrilled to have his family be a part of our UNC family.”