Drake Powell selected 22nd overall in first round of NBA Draft

North Carolina freshman wing Drake Powell was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night by the Atlanta Hawks, who then moved him to the Brooklyn Nets.

Powell, who recorded a 7-foot wingspan, did not take part in the combine's 5-on-5 scrimmages this week. But the risk paid off as he worked his way up the draft board during individual workouts.

Powell, who grew up in nearby Pittsboro, NC, started 24 of UNC’s 37 games this season averaging 25.6 minutes per contest. Sources close to the program told THI in late March that Powell was a “high priority” in bringing back for his sophomore season. After meeting with UNC Coach Hubert Davis and his family, the 6-foot-7 defensive dynamo decided to initially test the waters by getting information from the league.

“I’m not sure,” Powell said following Carolina’s loss to Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. “As far as declaring for the draft or coming back, that’s a big decision to make that I’ll have to talk with my circle and coaches [about]. I haven’t really put any thought into it.”

In mid-May, Powell decided to remain in the draft.

In his lone season at UNC, Powell averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He shot 102-for-211 (48.3%) from the field, finishing 36-for-95 (37.9%) from 3-point range.

Powell was 35-for-54 (64.8%) from the free throw line, tallying 40 assists, 27 steals, and 25 blocked shots. He led the Tar Heels' in plus-minus on 10 occasions, the most on the roster.

In Brooklyn, Powell will team up with former Tar Heel standouts Cam Johnson and Day’Ron Sharpe. He marks the first player under Davis to be selected in the first round and first since Sharpe in 2021, which was legendary former coach Roy Williams’ final season in Chapel Hill.

Powell is also the 55th former UNC player taken in the first round of the NBA Draft, which began in 1947.