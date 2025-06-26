Daily Drop: The positives of Hubert Davis working with the U19 USA team

North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis recently spent some time in Colorado Springs working with the U-19 Team USA squad helping it prepare for the U19 Men’s World Cup.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss why it’s such a big positive that Davis had this opportunity and why.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

***To make sure you know what AJ's next move is, follow & subscribe to our social media pages:

Please follow us on Twitter/X at https://x.com/HeelIllustrated

Please follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TarHeelIllustrated/

Please follow us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TarHeelIllustrated

Please follow us on IG at @tar_heel_illustrated