Daily Drop: The positives of Hubert Davis working with the U19 USA team

North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis recently spent some time in Colorado Springs working with the U-19 Team USA squad helping it prepare for the U19 Men’s World Cup.
In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss why it’s such a big positive that Davis had this opportunity and why.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
