Published Jun 26, 2025
Daily Drop: The positives of Hubert Davis working with the U19 USA team
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis recently spent some time in Colorado Springs working with the U-19 Team USA squad helping it prepare for the U19 Men’s World Cup.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss why it’s such a big positive that Davis had this opportunity and why.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

