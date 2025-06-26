Deron Rippey Jr. sets an official visit to North Carolina

Deron Rippey Jr. announced Thursday that an official visit to North Carolina has been set up for August 31 through September 2. That promises to be a festive couple of days in Chapel Hill as it marks the opening weekend of the 2025 football season. The game against TCU will actually be played on Monday night September 2. But none of that trumps that the matchup will kickoff the beginning of the Bill Belichick era.

Now back to basketball. The 22nd ranked player in the 2026 class also scheduled other officials for Alabama on the September 12 weekend, and Texas seven days later. He is also looking to take another to Kentucky with the possibility of others as well.

Rippey will not be alone. He is the second player in the top-25 who will be in town within that window. 6-foot-10 big man, Toni Bryant who comes in at No. 16 will also be taking his official as well.

The guard from Brooklyn took an official visit to Louisville as a junior, and he has also taken unofficials to Rutgers, St. John's, Syracuse, Villanova, and UCONN.

Hubert Davis and his staff have been hot on the heels of Rippey for awhile. They offered all the way back in January, and have been in constant contact ever since. Davis had the opportunity to serve as floor coach at Team USA's U19 Camp last week in Colorado Springs. Rippey was a participant how made the group of 18 finalists. He did not make the roster of a dozen who will play at the FIBA Championships in Switzerland. However, the camp gave Davis and Rippey several days to bond.

“Coach Davis has been reaching out to Ron Ron. We also had Coach (Marcus) Paige reaching out to both of us, and following up. It was great to see Coach Davis out at U19. He got a chance to see Ron Ron, and spend some time with him talking, and seeing him play. I know he’s seen a lot of tape. One thing about Coach Davis was he said he definitely wanted to communicate with the parents, and build that bond with Ron Ron a little more. He wanted to reach out, and it was great to see him out there, "his father, Deron Rippey Jr. told Tar Heel Illustrated Thursday evening.