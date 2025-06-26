RJ Davis signs Exhibit 10 contract with Los Angeles Lakers

North Carolina’s second all-time leading scorer and the 2024 ACC Basketball Player of the Year has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

RJ Davis, who scored 2,725 points in his Tar Heels career, signed the deal late Thursday night after he was not selected in either round of the NBA Draft.

Davis’ deal is an Exhibit 10 contract, which means it’s a one-year minimum salary agreement but is not guaranteed. It means Davis will be in the Lakers training camp with an opportunity to compete for a spot on the team’s roster. He could also be assigned to LA’s G League affiliate.

If he makes the G League roster and remains on the team, Davis could ear additional bonuses.

In a program-record 175 career games, Davis played 5,677 minutes averaging 15.6 points per game, including 21.2 points per contest in the 2023-24 season when he was named the ACC’s top player.

Davis is also UNC’s all-time leader with 359 made 3-pointers and is the program’s all-time leading free throw shooter at 86.1% after making 566 of 657 attempts in his career. Other Davis career numbers: 659 rebounds; 568 assists; 302 turnovers; 178 steals; and he shot 41.8% overall from the field.