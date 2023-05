ROCK HILL, SC – When Gene Chizik was handed the reins of the North Carolina defense, a position the national championship head and assistant coach added was an outside linebacker spot he calls “jack.”

The position in the defense is reserved for a player who can rush the passer but also has the athletic ability to drop back in coverage as well as setting the edge. In an effort to continue finding players to fit that mold, Chizik and the defensive staff have been in pursuit of 2024 edge rushers, including 3-star in-state prospect Curtis Simpson.