UNC is 'Dream School' for 3-Star 2026 CB Joshua Mensah

Mensah spoke to THI regarding the offer, the potential to team up with current teammate and UNC commit Justin Lewis, and when he hopes to make a commitment.

Now, as the 3-star prospect finds himself going through the recruiting process, he will have the opportunity to play for the Tar Heels. Mensah received an offer from UNC on May 14, his fifth at the Power Four level.

Despite living over 2,000 miles in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, 2026 cornerback Joshua Mensah followed North Carolina throughout his childhood, so much so that it became his dream school.

THI: What was your initial reaction to receiving an offer from UNC?

MENSAH: "I was very excited and a little starstruck. UNC has been my dream school ever since I could remember so it was definitely a crazy moment."

THI: As someone from California, what made UNC your dream school?

MENSAH: "Growing up I played basketball and my favorite player was MJ and seeing old games of him at Chapel Hill sparked my love for the school."

THI: As you go through the recruiting process, what has been the staff’s message to you?

MENSAH: "They seem to be pretty happy about my offer and have reached out to say congratulations, they feel id be a great addition to Tar Heel nation."

THI: For those that may not be familiar with you and your play style, how would you describe yourself as a player?

MENSAH: "An intelligent leader on the field, can play nickel, corner and safety. Very versatile and an all around great player."

THI: Your high school teammate Justin Lewis is currently committed to UNC. What has he had to say about the Tar Heels and is teaming up in college a possibility?

MENSAH: "Teaming up is most definitely a possibility, being able to play with someone you already have a great connection with at the next level is rare, so it would be pretty cool. Justin is always rocking something North Carolina and is proud to be committed so it exciting to see."

THI: Do you have a timeline for a commitment as you head into your senior season?

MENSAH: "I plan to commit some time before the season, hopefully within the next month."