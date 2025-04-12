3-Star Class of 2026 RB Jaylen McGill Commits to UNC

Jaylen McGill, a 3-star running back who attends Mountain View Prep in Spartanburg, SC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Saturday on social media.

McGill, who is 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, was considered a Clemson or South Carolina lean, but Bill Belichick and his staff snagged him from the Palmetto State.

McGill was previously committed to Rutgers but decommitted in February

McGill is a high 3-star prospect with a chance at earning a fourth star this summer and fall. He’s rated the No. 8 overall prospect in South Carolina and 24th nationally at his position. He visited UNC when Mack Brown was head coach and is back this weekend visiting with the new staff.

He was slated to take an official visit to UNC in May, but our understanding is it was moved to this weekend and he is currently on that visit.