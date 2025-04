As we continue closing the door on North Carolina’s basketball season that concluded with a 23-14 record and loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, we dive into individual scoring outputs by the Tar Heels.

In breaking this down, we note the number of 20-point games by UNC and its opponents, plus by individual Heels. In addition, we look at different scoring columns as well to get a fuller picture of the players’ contributions.

Here is the breakdown: