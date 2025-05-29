Dylan Mingo gets an offer from North Carolina

Dylan Mingo announced on his social media accounts Thursday morning that he has picked up an offer from North Carolina. Do not count us as surprised. The point guard out of the New York City area is not only one of the best at that position in the 2026 class, but also one of the very best overall players.

We watched him two weeks ago with the PSA Cardinals when the EYBL made its way to Memphis. We liked him so much that he was included in a Wednesday article as one of the top prospects in the EYBL who did not have a Tar Heel offer

"Dylan Mingo has had a ton of buzz this summer, " we wrote at THI. "It isn't like he needed it. He was already ranked No. 11 before the EYBL season began. This spring Mingo has the third highest Performance Index Rating in the Nike league at 239, and fourth in efficiency according to Synergy at 209. Mingo is fifth in steals with 2.5 per game.

Mingo is averaging 18.6 points, and he rebounds from his point guard spot at 5.1 points per game. He has taken on more of a score first mentality which shows with only 1.5 assists. He shoots 47.1% from two, but his three-point numbers were low at 25,7%.

What Mingo does is penetrate. He has handles, and a 6-foot-5 frame at the point position. Mingo also is what you expect from a New York City on-ball guard. He is tough as nails.

He does not have blue bloods among his most interested suitors. Mingo is also looking mostly at schools across the country, so staying close to home is not an issue to him. Alabama, BYU, Illinois, and Louisville are some of the schools heavily involved."

Mingo currently has offers from Alabama, Baylor, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Providence, St. John's, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Washington.