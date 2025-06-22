THI Podcast: Stories from 11 years, Roasting AJ & much more

With Tar Heel Illustrated under its current leadership and format concluding at the end of June, THI’s current staff and many former members got together to share their thoughts about the last 11 years, their experiences, and to ROAST publisher Andrew Jones.

Current staffers Jacob Turner, Bryant Baucum, David Sisk, and Kevin Roy were joined by former staffers Deana King, Jenna Miller, Brandon Peay, Trey Scott, and Bruce Young along with AJ for a fun and warm discussion.

Come hang out with us for our longest podcast ever at THI but one you won’t want to miss.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

