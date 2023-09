Class of 2025 outside linebacker Taeshawn Alston has been a frequent visitor when the North Carolina Tar Heels play. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder from Vance County High School in Henderson, NC, has been to both Tar Heel games in Charlotte versus South Carolina and in Chapel Hill against Appalachian State. He will be back in Chapel Hill to see the Minnesota game as well.

Alston was offered back in June after a great performance at Showtime Camp. He also has offers from Appalachian State, Colorado, East Carolina, and North Carolina A&T.

THI caught up with Alston, who is ranked as the No. 12 player in the state of North Carolina to get his thoughts on the Tar Heels.