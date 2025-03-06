North Carolina's 2026 Class Starting to Take Shape

With the recent addition of 3-star offensive tackle Anthony Hall, North Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class reached seven members, including six that have come since the turn of the calendar.

Its class currently ranks 26th in the country and is the sixth-best in the ACC.

UNC Coach Bill Belichick has expanded the Tar Heels’ recruiting territory across the country to California and as far north as New York and Massachusetts, areas rarely explored by previous staffs.

In total, UNC has extended over 200 offers in the 2026 class.

Here’s a look at where things stand with the rising senior class for North Carolina: