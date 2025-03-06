North Carolina's 2026 Class Starting to Take Shape

With the recent addition of 3-star offensive tackle Anthony Hall, North Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class reached seven members, including six that have come since the turn of the calendar.
Its class currently ranks 26th in the country and is the sixth-best in the ACC.
UNC Coach Bill Belichick has expanded the Tar Heels’ recruiting territory across the country to California and as far north as New York and Massachusetts, areas rarely explored by previous staffs.
In total, UNC has extended over 200 offers in the 2026 class.
Here’s a look at where things stand with the rising senior class for North Carolina:
Position Breakdown
-Three defensive backs
-Two offensive tackles
-One running back
-One quarterback
Player Breakdown
-Two-sport standout (lacrosse and football) at Iona Prep
-Named MaxPreps New York High School Football Player of the Year
-Led Iona Prep to the 2024 CHSFL AAA and New York State Catholic school titles
-Rushed for 336 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in the state championship
-2024 Stats: 127 carries for 1,350 yards (10.6 yards per carry) and five touchdowns; 52 catches for 728 yards and seven touchdowns
-Attends Dexter Southfield School
-Led to the Shields to an 8-2 record in 2024
-First UNC commit from Massachusetts since Tobechi Nwokeji in 2017 and fourth since 2000
-2024 Stats: 10 Games Played
-Attends De La Salle High School
-Named First-Team All-Metro in California in 2024
-Ran a 10.4 second 100-meter dash as a sophomore
-2024 Stats: 30 carries for 344 yards and four touchdowns; six receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown; 27 total tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one sack
-Plays for Rancho Cucamonga High School
-Named All-Baseline League Second Team in 2024
-2024 Stats: Six Games, 11 tackles, two pass deflections
-Committed on 6/24/24, first commit for UNC in 2026 class
-2024 704 Junior Bowl Selection
-Led Providence Day to 9-3 record and NCISAA State Runner-Up finish
-2024 Stats: Connected on 184 of his 316 pass attempts for 2,869 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions; 75 carries for 285 yards and seven touchdowns
-Attends Junipero Serra High School
-Named Mission League Second Team All-Defense
-2024 Stats: 47 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, three interceptions, three quarterback hurries, and one sack
-Plays for DeMatha Catholic High School
-First Team All-WCAC Selection in 2024
-Guided DeMatha Catholic to a 10-1 record
-2024 Stats: 10 Games Played