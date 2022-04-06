North Carolina’s basketball season ended Monday night, with the Tar Heels falling to Kansas, 72-69, in the national championship game.

UNC led by 15 points at halftime, but a 31-10 Jayhawks’ run to open the second half put them in position to get the victory, as they outlasted the gritty Tar Heels.

UNC also defeated Duke in the national semifinals, ending Mike Krzyzewski’s career and giving Carolina two huge wins over the Blue Devils in the final month of the season.

The Tar Heels finished the season 29-10.

Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s weekend at the Final Four in New Orleans: