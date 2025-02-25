Cole Cloer Celebrates a 'Special' State Championship

Cole Cloer is a prospect Tar Heel fans are watching closely in the Class of 2026. Not only in the 6-foot-7 junior a top-50 talent, he is perhaps the very best player in North Carolina in his class.

So lots of eyes were on Caldwell Academy's NCISAA's state championship run. They defeated the Burlington School 73-51 in Friday's championship game to secure the school's first title ever. The Eagles wrapped up a 26-9 season.

Cloer could possibly take a couple of visits before heading into EYBL action this spring with Team CP3. Cloer was in Tuscaloosa Saturday to watch Alabama take care of Kentucky.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with his father, Scott Cloer, Monday night after a successful season, and a long ride back home from Tuscaloosa.

