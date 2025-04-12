4-Star 2026 WR Chase Campbell Talks UNC Visit and Recruitment

Following his trip to UNC, Campbell spoke with THI to talk recruitment and more.

Campbell turned in an impressive 2024 campaign with Frenship High School in Wlfforth, TX, tallying 81 catches for 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns.

North Carolina hosted 2026 4-star wide receiver Chase Campbell to close out the month of the March. It was the 6-foot-2, 185 pound prospect's first trip to Chapel Hill, and provided an opportunity for Campbell to further relationships with the Tar Heel coaching staff.

THI: First off, how did your visit to UNC go?

CAMPBELL: "Went well. [I] liked what I was hearing and like what they have going on."

THI: What has your relationship with the new coaching staff been like?

CAMPBELL: "Very good. They show a lot of love."

THI: Coach Belichick has not only been successful at the highest level, but also coached some elite wide receivers. The UNC staff also has over 200 years of experience. Is that part of the appeal of UNC?

CAMPBELL: "Yes sir for sure. Knowing the league is where I want to get plays a big role."

THI: What has the coaching staff’s message been to you about how you fit into their vision for UNC?

CAMPBELL: "They see me having a big role on the team and getting work done."

THI: In terms of your recruitment, do you have a specific timeline for a commitment? And where does UNC currently stand?

CAMPBELL: "Don’t have a set date. Will take visits and see where home is."