Practice Like a Pro Concludes Belichick's First Spring at UNC

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its 15th and final spring practice Saturday evening inside Kenan Stadium concluding the first such session under new head coach Bill Belichick.

The Tar Heels went for more than two hours in what was dubbed "Practice Like A Pro" spending plenty of time simulating game scenarios, including full offensive drives with supposedly ones versus ones and twos versus twos. They practiced all three phases, including quite a few kickoff reps.

Belichick has been hands on in practice video put out by the program over the last five weeks, and was something he emphasized was part of his coaching style.

“That’s the great thing about being a head coach, I can coach anybody I want,” Belichick said in a press conference a day after spring practice started last month. “I can coach the lines, I can yell at the tight ends, yell at the DBs, yell at the kickers. I can go to any group I want and coach them and honestly, that’s the fun part. You see something that you want to address and talk to a player about, you can go in there and talk to them.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had the opportunity to coach every position on the field on offense, on defense, on special teams. If I can help a player, I’m here to help them. That’s my job. I want to help them get better.”

A crowd of approximately 5,000 was on hand at the outset. The crowd slowly dwindled as the cool air set in. Former Tar Heel Rick Steinbacher, a Senior Associate Athletic Director, was on the PA describing to fans the different things the team was doing from individual position group workouts to the emphasis on special teams importance.

Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have expressed an interest in promoting the program’s past noting while it hasn’t had a lot of great teams it has produced a lot of NFL players and college stars.

So, approximately 25-30 former UNC players were on the sideline each wearing a lanyard that read “Tar Heel Legend.”

“We welcome that. We want all of our alumni to come back, both football players and non-football players, other people who are part of the program and supporters of the program,” Belichick said in March. “We welcome all those people back. I’m sure you’ll see a lot of former UNC players around here. Some are on the staff [like] Natrone (Means) for example. Some are in other capacities in the organization or at the university and some will be here visiting.

“I won’t give away any names or anything, but you guys do some good detective work, maybe you’ll be able to spot the couple.”

The Tar Heels practiced on the new grass inside Kenan Stadium. Former coach Mack Brown had artificial turf installed when he took over following the 2018 season, and for the last six seasons, UNC played on that surface.

Belichick had it removed and grass installed, which wasn’t ready until a couple of weeks ago.

