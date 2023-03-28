For just the third time since 1966, North Carolina’s basketball season ended on either March 9 or earlier this season after the Tar Heels were eliminated from the ACC Tournament by Virginia more than two weeks ago.

The only two times a UNC season ended sooner was in 2002, when the Tar Heels lost in the ACC Tournament on March 8, and in 1980, when Carolina was upset by Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

So, with a 20-13 overall record, and 11-9 in the ACC, this wasn’t exactly a banner year for Hubert Davis’ team. They opened the campaign ranked No. 1 in the nation, and became the first such team to not make the NCAA Tournament since the field was expanded to 64 schools in 1985.

The season wasn’t without positives, and some of the Tar Heels still turned in excellent performances at times, and some memorable ones, too. With that said, here are our 3 Stars for the season: