TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - North Carolina secured its third-straight double digit win and fourth straight overall on Monday, downing Florida State, 96-85, inside the Donald Tucker Center.

RJ Davis paced the Tar Heels' offense with 20 points, while five other players scored in double figures.

With the win, UNC moves to 18-11 on the season and 11-6 in ACC play.

Here, Bryant and AJ talk 3 Things from the victory, including how it happened, what it means, and more.

*Video edits by Bryant Baucom