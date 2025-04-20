Just What Is UNC Getting From its 4 Portal Newcomers?

Although the transfer portal closes Tuesday at 6 PM, players that have entered can still commit to new schools. That window doesn’t close.

But as Tar Heel Illustrated was first to report last week, multiple sources very close to the situation indicated North Carolina was done with the portal and its roster for next season was basically set.

The Tar Heels have brought in four players, all from major programs, after losing four players to the portal in addition to three that completed their eligibility. UNC also has three touted freshmen arriving this summer.

So, with the portal process over for UNC, unless something unforeseen happens, which is possible in the wild world of the transfer portal, right now is a good time to take a healthy snapshot of what Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner have brought into the program from the portal.

Here’s a quick combined breakdown: