4-Star 2026 OT Aaron Thomas 'Considering' Visit to UNC

Thomas, whose father Eric was a Second Team All-ACC selection and National Champion at Florida State in 1999, spoke exclusively with THI about his offer and the details of his recruitment:

One of those prospects is Aaron Thomas , a 4-star offensive tackle in the class of 2026. UNC extended an offer to the Phoenix, AZ, native on May 6, and now has become a presence in his recruitment.

Since the arrival of Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill, North Carolina has taken a nationwide approach when it comes to recruiting. The Tar Heels have landed prospects from the state of California, and extended offers to recruits as far west as Washington, Arizona, and Colorado.

THI: What was your initial reaction to receiving an offer from UNC?

THOMAS: "My initial reaction was surprised. It was a cool experience to talk to Coach Belichick."

THI: What has their pitch been to you during the recruiting process?

THOMAS: "Their pitch is that they are low on OL. There will be playing time opportunities. Also, being Jordan Brand is part of the pitch. He knows that kids like that."

THI: As you prepare for your final season in high school, what has been the main focus for you in terms of your game?

THOMAS: "My main focus is just getting better every day and with every opportunity so I can be as prepared as possible when I get to college."

THI: Your dad won a National Championship at Florida State and knows the ins and outs of playing college football. How has that helped you throughout the recruiting process?

THOMAS: "My dad went through recruiting too. He has been helping me figure out which schools will help my development most and have the best options to play as soon as possible."

THI: You already have a few official visits set up for the summer. Is there a chance UNC receives one of the final OVs?

THOMAS: "I am really considering a visit to UNC. Coach Belichick said he’s trying to build a really good time and I believe that. Plus they may have the biggest opportunity for me to get on the field that fastest. I also know what getting a degree from UNC would mean to my life after football and that’s very important to me too. If I take a visit, it will need to be in the next few weeks."

THI: I’ve seen previously that you hoped to commit sometime during the summer. Is that still the plan? And will there be a list of finalists prior to an announcement?

THOMAS: "I’m not sure if I will announce a top five or anything, but I will decide in July."