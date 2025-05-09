Sources: Hudson has not Been Banned From UNC Facilities

Contrary to published reports citing a podcast hosted by former ESPN contributor Pablo Torre, North Carolina has not banned Jordon Hudson from the Kenan Football Center, multiple sources very close to the situation confirmed Friday morning to Tar Heel Illustrated.

The report suggested “two sources” told Torre Hudson, who is head coach Bill Belichick’s personal and professional companion, has been banned from the facility. The insinuation is this was a response to the negative national attention Belichick and the UNC program received from the fallout of an interview he did with CBS News.

Hudson was at the crux of the story for her role in controlling aspects of the interview. It became a national story that crossed all media lines and getting a great deal of attention outside of the sports sphere.

One of the UNC sources told THI, “Of course she’s not banned from the facility.” The sources said Hudson is in charge of personal branding for Belichick but “is not a university employee.”

In addition, the sources confirmed Hudson is not on all email streams including Belichick. She received emails for nearly five weeks “during the transition” after Belichick was hired December 14.

Hudson can regularly be seen around the Kenan Football Center and has been visible talking with Belichick at times during practice, including during the team’s open practice to the public on April 12.

Belichick won six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots before sitting out last season. He was hired by UNC to replace former coach Mack Brown, who was fired in late November.

UNC may release a statement on this at some point on Friday.