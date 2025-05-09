UNC Releases Statement Regarding Jordon Hudson

Following reports that Jordon Hudson, the partner of UNC Football Head Coach Bill Belichick, has been banned from the football facilities in Chapel Hill, UNC Communications has released a statement refuting the claims.

Statement from Carolina Athletics

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”