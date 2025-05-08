Ranking the top two Carolina Teams in Each Decade: 1970s

So, here is the fifth installment of our 9-part series ranking the top two UNC basketball teams from each decade:

We change it up each year, and this offseason is no different as we unveil the top two UNC basketball teams from basically each decade. This is a 9-part series that begins with the top two teams before the 1940s and then we do each remaining decade.

One of the things we really enjoy at Tar Heel Illustrated is diving into the past history of North Carolina’s football and basketball programs. And ranking players and teams has been an annual endeavor that generates plenty of discourse among our readers.

1977

Record: 28-5 (9-3)

NCAA Tournament: NCAA Runner-up

ACC Tournament: ACC Champions

Ranking: 5

Coach: Dean Smith

All-Americans: Phil Ford; Tommy LaGarde, Walter Davis?

All-ACC: Phil Ford (1st); Walter Davis (1st); Tom LaGarde (2nd).

Honors: John Kuester, ACC Tournament MVP, NCAA East Region MOP; Dean Smith, ACC Coach of the Year.

In the interesting list of "What Ifs" in UNC sports history, sitting at the top just might be the 1977 national championship game.

Without fluffing at all, what if Dean Smith had not gone to the Four Corners offense so early in the second half of the national title game versus Marquette? He very well could have won his first title five years before James Worthy, Sam Perkins and Michael Jordan delivered him one.

After trailing by 12 at halftime, Carolina roared back using an 18-4 run to take the lead at 45-43, but after a Marquette basket tied the game, Smith called for his team to go into the Four Corners offense to try and pull Marquette out of a zone. The Warriors went to a man defense after more than 3 minutes, and almost immediately blocked a UNC shot near the basket, scored on their next possession and the Heels never found their rhythm again.

Carolina was playing well and had overcome a deficit when Smith made the often-criticized decision. After the move two things occurred: The Tar Heels didn't play as well the rest of the way and Marquette was given a bit of a break, a reprieve.

That UNC team, however, was loaded when healthy. Missing over the last seven weeks was All-America center Tommy LaGarde, Ford had about four ailments going into the Final Four and the great Walter Davis' shooting hand was also banged up. Still extremely talented, the Heels had terrific freshman Mike O'Koren, masterful John Kuester serving his role, and some interesting role players that later saw time in the NBA such as Rich Yonaker and Dudley Bradley. Bradley turned into an outstanding player at UNC.

In addition, when healthy, the Heels, which had three gold medal winners from the 1976 Olympics, were one of the very best teams ever at Carolina. It's just unfortunate that the basketball world didn't get to see them steam into Atlanta at full strength. If that had been the case, Smith likely never would have been in position to make the decision he did, at least not in that scenario.

Nevertheless, that was an outstanding Carolina team that could have hung a banner.





1972

Record: 26-5 (9-3)

NCAA Tournament: NCAA Final Four

ACC Tournament: ACC Champions

Ranking: 2

Coach: Dean Smith

All-Americans: Bob McAdoo; Bill Chamberlain; Dennis Wuycik.

All-ACC: Bob McAdoo (1st); Dennis Wuycik (1st); Bill Chamberlain (2nd); George Karl (2nd).

Honors: Dennis Wuycik, East Region MOP; Bob McAdoo ACC Tournament MVP.

Dean Smith broke from his policy of not bringing in junior college transfers prior to the 1971-72 season because he had a major need. Originally, Smith thought he would have Tom McMillan in the post, but the lefthanded big man changed his mind at the last minute and went to Maryland. So needing a post player, Smith brought in junior college transfer Bob McAdoo, and the move completed a team that advanced to the Final Four.

McAdoo was sensational in his one season as a Tar Heel. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.1 rebounds before becoming the first UNC player to turn pro early. The next was James Worthy a decade later. McAdoo had an outstanding NBA career, winning an MVP award, two world titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, and was eventually inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

As terrific as McAdoo was, the Heels were loaded otherwise. Dennis Wuycik had a great year and three other starters (Bobby Jones, George Karl and Bill Chamberlain) scored in double figures. Read those names again: Bob McAdoo, Dennis Wuycik, Bobby Jones, George Karl and Bill Chamberlain.

An early 16-point loss at Princeton looks so out of place when looking at the Tar Heels' results from that season. Their other losses were by a total of 9 points, the last coming in a 79-75 decision to Florida State in the Final Four. The Heels beat Louisville in the now-defunct consolation game.

Carolina incredibly hit the 118-point mark three times that season, and the Heels also scratched 100 points or more five other times and in 12 games scored in the 90s, including three times at 99 points.

Like a healthy handful of other UNC teams that just fell short, this one was oh-so close to hanging a banner and was certainly worthy of doing so.