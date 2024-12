BOSTON – North Carolina lost to Connecticut, 27-14, in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Saturday afternoon in Fenway Park.

Carolina trailed 27-7 before scoring an offensive touchdown and entered the fourth quarter with only 67 yards of total offense. UNC ended up finishing with 206 total yards while the Huskies wracked up 361, including 210 on the ground.

The Tar Heels ended the season at 6-7 while UConn finished 9-4.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from the loss.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner