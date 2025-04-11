Cade Tyson Has Entered the Transfer Portal

Cade Tyson’s North Carolina basketball career has come to an end after just one season, as the 6-foot-8 forward announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Tyson arrived at UNC last spring with a reputation as one of the top shooters in the portal. A native of Monroe, NC, he spent two seasons at Belmont, where he was MVC Freshman of the Year before being named to the league’s second team in the 2023-24 campaign.

But he struggled early at UNC and never really found his footing.

Tyson saw action in 31 of UNC’s 37 games averaging 8.0 minutes per outing. He was 29-for-72 (40.3%) from the field and really struggled from the perimeter shooting 14-for-48 (29.2%).

At Belmont, Tyson averaged 13.6 as a freshman, and 16.2 points as a sophomore. He already has 912 points and shot 46.5 percent from three-point range in 2023-24. He surpassed the 20-point plateau 10 times and scored in double figures in 25 of the 33 games. His seasonal high was 31 against Southern Conference Champion Samford, in which he hit six three-pointers.

He scored in double figures only twice as a Tar Heel hitting 11 in a win over American in November and going off for 23 in a rout of La Salle in December. But since a January 1 loss at Louisville, Tyson played double-digit minutes just twice: 10 minutes in a loss at Duke and 14 minutes in a win at Florida State.

Also, dating back to January 1, Tyson was just 5-for-17 from the perimeter and scored just 34 points over Carolina’s last 27 contests.

Tyson was Mr. Basketball in North Carolina in 2022 when he led Carmel Christian to the 4A state championship game.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.