4-Star 2025 WR Abdullah Talks UNC Offer, Showtime Camp

Class of 2025 wide receiver Josiah Abdullah was one of the top performers at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp held in the Koman Indoor Athletic Facility on Sunday.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder from Woodward Academy in College Park, GA, received an offer from North Carolina May 15.

Abdullah, who is ranked No. 76 nationally and No. 11 in the state of Georgia, has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, NC State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and many more.

THI caught up with Abdullah Wednesday to get his thoughts on the Tar Heels:

