4-Star RB Josh Henderson Commits
North Carolina picked up its third commitment in the last week Thursday afternoon when Josh Henderson, a 4-star running back in the class of 2019 from Princeton, NJ, announced on Twitter he will be a Tar Heel. He's the No. 222 prospect in the recently released Rivals250.
At 6-feet and 200 pounds, Henderson joins wide receiver Welton Spottsville and defensive back Storm Duck to commit to UNC over the last week.
"It really felt like we were at home when we visited,” Henderson told THI and Rivals on Thursday evening. “We visited twice and it felt like a great place to be. We love the coaching staff and the players. It just felt right at the end of the day."
His Announcement On Twitter
Its been a long journey and an absolute blessing. I am so grateful for all the opportunities each coach has blessed me with. I am extremely excited to announce that I have verbally COMMITTED to The University of North Carolina! 🐏❄️ pic.twitter.com/mJppAfrora— Henderson2️⃣3️⃣ (@JoshHendy23) June 14, 2018
His Bio
Henderson was in Chapel Hill in late March and had a great visit. He took in one of the Tar Heels' spring practices and even sat in on the running back position group meetings.
"I really enjoyed the practice and the meeting with the running backs," he told THI.
Henderson also noted how impressed he was that the UNC program was like a family and the academic side of things, as well.
In addition, Henderson loves the optimism of the staff.
"They said only positive things about the future," he said.
Among the schools that also offered Henderson are West Virginia, Baylor, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke, Central Florida and many others.
Henderson is the seventh member overall for UNC's class of 2019.