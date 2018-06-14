North Carolina picked up its third commitment in the last week Thursday afternoon when Josh Henderson, a 4-star running back in the class of 2019 from Princeton, NJ, announced on Twitter he will be a Tar Heel. He's the No. 222 prospect in the recently released Rivals250.

At 6-feet and 200 pounds, Henderson joins wide receiver Welton Spottsville and defensive back Storm Duck to commit to UNC over the last week.

"It really felt like we were at home when we visited,” Henderson told THI and Rivals on Thursday evening. “We visited twice and it felt like a great place to be. We love the coaching staff and the players. It just felt right at the end of the day."