North Carolina has three games remaining in the regular season beginning with a home contest against Miami on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

UNC is riding a four-game win streak into the contest while the Hurricanes have dropped their last four games. In all, Miami has won just twice since December 15.

UNC is 18-11 overall and 11-6 in the ACC. Miami is 6-22 overall and 2-15 ACC play.

The game tips off at noon and will air on ESPN.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat Miami: