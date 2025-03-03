5 Keys for UNC to Beat VT

The last week of the regular season is here for the ACC, and for North Carolina, its last true road game of the campaign is Tuesday night when the Tar Heels visit Virginia Tech for a 7 PM tipoff inside Cassell Coliseum.

UNC heads into the contest on a five-game win streak by an average of 14.8 points, while the Hokies are coming off a win over Syracuse and have won two of their last three games.

This is UNC’s first trip to Cassell in 27 months, as the last time it played there was the first Sunday in December of 2022.

The Hokies are 13-16 overall and 8-10 in the ACC. UNC is 19-11 overall and 12-6 in the ACC.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat the Hokies: