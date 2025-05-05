Recapping UNC's April on the Recruiting Trail

While spring practice and the spring transfer portal window overshadowed the month of April in the college football world, North Carolina also found itself busy on the high school recruiting trail.

The Tar Heels added five pledges from four different states in the class of 2026, improving its recruiting class to No. 13 in the country and fifth in the ACC.

UNC also extended 29 offers on the month, ranging across 10 different positions.

Here is a look at UNC's work on the recruiting trail in the month of April:



