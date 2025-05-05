Recapping UNC's April on the Recruiting Trail

While spring practice and the spring transfer portal window overshadowed the month of April in the college football world, North Carolina also found itself busy on the high school recruiting trail.
The Tar Heels added five pledges from four different states in the class of 2026, improving its recruiting class to No. 13 in the country and fifth in the ACC.
UNC also extended 29 offers on the month, ranging across 10 different positions.
Here is a look at UNC's work on the recruiting trail in the month of April:
Commitments
Three-star pass catcher Darrion Kirksey became the first commitment of the month for UNC on April 4. Out of Mississippi, Kirksey became the first high school recruit out of the state to commit to the Tar Heels since 1999. He initially received an offer from UNC on March 9, and has an official visit slated for June 20.
2024 Stats: 35 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns
Two days after Kirksey committed to North Carolina, four-star defensive back O'Mari Johnson pledged to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels. He became the second-highest ranked recruit in the 2026 class for UNC, and fourth commit in the secondary. He took an unofficial visit to UNC on March 22.
Miles committed to the Tar Heels on April 7, just two weeks after taking an unofficial visit. Miles, who initially earned an offer from UNC on February 14, has scheduled an official visit to Chapel Hill on May 30.
Placekicker David Green announced his commitment to North Carolina on April 11, boosting the Tar Heels' specialist room just three weeks after taking an unofficial visit. In 2024, Green connected on all 59 point after attempts, and was seven-for-nine on field goal attempts, tallying a season-long of 40 yards.
Jimmy Phrisco Alo-Suliafu rounded out North Carolina's 2026 class for the month of April, pledging to the Tar Heels on April 18. He is the third commitment along the defensive line for Bill Belichick and company, joining four-star Trashawn Ruffin and three-star David Jackson III.
2024 Stats: 70 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, and eight sacks
April Offers
Offers by Position:
Athlete: 6
Defensive Line: 3
Defensive Back: 2
Edge: 2
Linebacker: 1
Offensive Line: 8
Quarterback: 2
Running Back: 1
Tight End: 2
Wide Receiver: 2
Offers by Star
5-Star: 1
4-Star: 14
3-Star: 4
Unranked: 10
Offers by State
Arizona: 1
Colorado: 1
Florida: 2
Georgia: 7
Illinois: 2
Indiana: 1
Louisiana: 2
New Jersey: 2
North Carolina: 4
Ohio: 2
Tennessee: 4
Texas: 1