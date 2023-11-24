North Carolina is leaving the Bahamas with an important 87-72 victory over Arkansas to take third place in the Battle 4 Atlantis, as the No. 14 Tar Heels rode the hot hand of RJ Davis to the winner’s circle.

Davis tied his career-high with 30 points, 21 of which came in the second half, and scored 66 points in three days, 53 the last two. He was key in Carolina using a 17-4 run in the second half turning a 48-48 game into a 65-52 Carolina lead.

The Razorbacks got within 67-61, but a quick 7-2 UNC spurt was enough for the Heels to salt away the rest of the game.

Harrison Ingram added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists for the Tar Heels. Seth Trimble finished with 12 points off the bench, including hitting two 3-pointers in the second half.

Carolina outrebounded Arkansas 38-27 overall and 13-6 on the offensive glass. It also scored on 58.6 percent of its possessions, averaging 1.243 points per possession.

UNC improved to 5-1 overall while the Hogs dropped to 4-3. The Heels next play Wednesday night at home versus Tennessee.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Arkansas: