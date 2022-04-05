NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina’s late-season run nearly ended with a miracle championship, but fell short, as Kansas used a strong second-half run to overcome a big UNC lead to defeat the Tar Heels, 72-69, for the national championship Monday night at the Superdome.

Carolina led 40-25 at halftime on the strength of the 33-11 run that pushed its lead to as much as 16 at one point, but the Jayhawks erupted out of the gate opening the second half outscoring the Tar Heels 31-10.