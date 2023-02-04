News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-04 23:53:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss To The Blue Devils

UNC was 4-for-17 shooting to close out its 63-57 loss at Duke on Saturday, and here are our ntakeaways from the loss.
UNC was 4-for-17 shooting to close out its 63-57 loss at Duke on Saturday, and here are our ntakeaways from the loss. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

DURHAM – Plenty went wrong for North Carolina on Saturday night in its rivalry game at Duke, enough it was too much for the Tar Heels to overcome in falling, 63-57, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Carolina didn’t shoot the ball effectively, it didn’t get to the free throw line anywhere near its norm, the Heels struggled stopping the Blue Devils’ drives, they lost the competitive juice battle, the rebounding battle, and in the end, they weren’t as composed as the younger Blue Devils down the stretch.

Even with that said, the Tar Heels were knotted with the Devils at 57-57 with 3:57 remaining, but didn’t score again, missing four 3-point attempts and a layup.

Duke, on the other hand, had a dunk, layup, and a pair of free throws to close out with a 6-0 run.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Leaky Black added 13 points, Caleb Love 12, and RJ Davis 11.

Carolina dropped to 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC. Duke improved to 17-6 and 8-4.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at Duke:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}