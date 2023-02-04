DURHAM – Plenty went wrong for North Carolina on Saturday night in its rivalry game at Duke, enough it was too much for the Tar Heels to overcome in falling, 63-57, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Carolina didn’t shoot the ball effectively, it didn’t get to the free throw line anywhere near its norm, the Heels struggled stopping the Blue Devils’ drives, they lost the competitive juice battle, the rebounding battle, and in the end, they weren’t as composed as the younger Blue Devils down the stretch.

Even with that said, the Tar Heels were knotted with the Devils at 57-57 with 3:57 remaining, but didn’t score again, missing four 3-point attempts and a layup.

Duke, on the other hand, had a dunk, layup, and a pair of free throws to close out with a 6-0 run.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Leaky Black added 13 points, Caleb Love 12, and RJ Davis 11.

Carolina dropped to 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC. Duke improved to 17-6 and 8-4.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at Duke: