6 Best UNC Teams to not With a National Championship: Part 2

North Carolina has won the NCAA Tournament six times in its fabled history, but it was close to winning several more.

In fact, some of the best teams in program history didn’t even reach the title game, and in some cases didn’t even make the Final Four. Injuries affected a few of those teams, and the nature of the one-and-done NCAA Tournament caught some others as well.

So, in a fun exercise that is entirely subjective, we present the second of a six-part series noting the six best UNC basketball teams to NOT win a national championship. Today, the 1984 Tar Heels:

Note: This is subjective and meant to create chatter. Your takes are welcomed.





1984 (28-3, 14-0 ACC)

*Lost to Indiana in Sweet 16

All-Americans: Michael Jordan; Sam Perkins.

All-ACC: Michael Jordan (1st); Sam Perkins (1st).

Honors: Michael Jordan: ACC Player of the Year; consensus National Player of the Year.

What Happened: If Kenny Smith didn't break his wrist in a January game against LSU, this team might be widely considered the greatest Carolina club to not cut down the nets. They were unbeaten when he went down and were just that good, and in fact the Heels were 21-0 before suffering a loss to Arkansas in Pine Bluff on Feb. 12 of that year.

Michael Jordan was by far the best player in the nation, Sam Perkins was a first-team All-America for the third consecutive season, Smith was excellent as a freshman headed for the top honor for newcomers had he not been hurt, plus also on the roster: 1986 No. 1 overall top NBA pick Brad Daugherty; Joe Wolf (11 years in the NBA); Dave Popson (3 years NBA); in addition to Steve Hale, Buzz Peterson, Curtis Hunter and a three-year starter named Matt Doherty. The chemistry on that team was simply amazing. Its three losses, all of which came after Smith was hurt, were by a total of seven points at Arkansas, versus Duke in the ACC Tournament, and in the Sweet 16 to Indiana.

The Heels went 14-0 in the ACC, won nonconference games over Missouri (the best program in the Big 8 at the time), at Syracuse by 23 and by 13 at a St. John's team that had Chris Mullin.

Smith missed eight games but wore a soft cast when he returned that clearly limited his effectiveness. Dean Smith later suggested he may have brought the point guard back too soon, but it wouldn't have mattered, because Smith never would have been his pre-injured self at any point that season. UNC simply wasn't the same after the injury, though still awfully good.

By the way, this was the last UNC team to play its entire home schedule in Carmichael Auditorium.

1984 NBA Draft

Michael Jordan, 1st Round, No. 3 overall selection

Sam Perkins, 1st Round, No. 4 overall selection

Matt Doherty, 6th Round, No. 118 overall selection

Cecil Exum, 9th Round, No. 194 overall selection