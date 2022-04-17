A season of inconsistency evolved into one of the more impressive end-of-year runs ever for a North Carolina team, especially given the circumstances of it being Hubert Davis’ inaugural campaign at the helm of the prestigious program.

The Tar Heels went from 12-6 overall (4-3 ACC) and coming off one of the worst regular-season weeks in Carolina history, but from that moment on, the Heels went 17-4 and came within a missed shot at the buzzer of taking Kansas into overtime in the national championship game.

It was as highly charged a push made in recent memory by a UNC team, rivaling the redemption tour from 2017. But this one was different, as it was also a signal of a new Carolina, a program turning a giant page into the future, at which concerns about its direction under Davis morphed into tremendous optimism and fans believing more banners will be hung in the Smith Center.

UNC finished the season 29-10 overall after going 15-5 in the ACC. So, with all of that said, here are 6 Takeaways from Davis’ first year as head coach at North Carolina: