A Little Bit Of Everything For Johnson In Season's Biggest Game

NEW ORLEANS – Just be ready, that’s the mantra Donovan “Puff” Johnson operates by going into each and every game.

A red-shirt freshman reserve on North Carolina’s basketball team, Johnson has been called on several times this season and come through, but the task handed to him in the national championship game Monday night was a little different than stepping up in a road game at NC State in February, which Johnson did.

Thirty-seven days earlier, the 6-foot-8 athletic and rangy wing scored a career-high 16 points in 29 minutes of action in a 10-point win in Raleigh. And versus Kansas on the biggest stage of the year, on a night the Tar Heels fell short, 72-69, at the Superdome, Johnson came through again.

Johnson played eight minutes in the first half, serving as a sub for rotating starters over a stretch, and then with senior Leaky Black picking up his fourth foul with 13:52 remaining in the contest, Johnson was called on to play for a lengthy period.

All he did was score 11 points, grab six rebounds, hand out an assist, draw a charge, and vomited after being clobbered in the stomach. That’s quite a night in 18 minutes of action.

“I got hit in the stomach,” Johnson said. “Just didn't go well once I got hit in the stomach. That's about it.”