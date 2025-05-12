Oklahoma State TE Jordan Owens Commits to UNC

Former Central Arkansas and Oklahoma State tight end Jordan Owens has committed to North Carolina, making the announcement via social media on Monday.

Owens spent three seasons with the Bears before transferring to Oklahoma State in December. The Mcgehee, AR native recorded 17 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, and finished his time at Central Arkansas with 27 receptions for 230 yards and seven touchdowns in 32 contests.



