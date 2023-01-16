North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis took part in the weekly ACC coaches’ conference call Monday morning for about 10 minutes to field some questions from the media about his team.

Among the topics Davis was asked about:

*Sophomore guard D’Marco Dunn’s overall game, the range Davis sees his game growing, and if keeping his motor in fifth gear goes hand-in-hand with Dunn’s growing confidence.

*UNC’s bench has been productive of late, Davis discussed, adding more to the topic of using his bench.

*UNC hosts NC State on Saturday, a game former Carolina Coach Roy Williams made no bones about being personally important to him. Does Davis view facing the Wolfpack similarly, or does he approach rivals games different from Williams?

*RJ Davis has shot the ball very well dating back to UNC’s loss at Virginia Tech, UNC’s second-year coach spoke about. He also answered a question about Davis’ family.

UNC hosts Boston College on Tuesday night and the Wolfpack on Saturday.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************