North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis took part in the weekly ACC coaches’ conference call Monday morning for about 10 minutes to field some questions from the media about his team.

He talked about Puff Johnson’s status, the improvement of Armando Bacot, and the upcoming road matchup against Syracuse on Tuesday night.

UNC is 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************