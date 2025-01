CHAPEL HILL – Something changed in South Bend.

The North Carolina team that left the court last week in Louisville, having allowed the Cardinals a 13-1 run to close the game and snag a win from the Tar Heels, is not the same one that has taken the floor the last two games.

It was quite apparent to these eyes at Purcell Pavilion, as it’s why the Heels stole a one-point win over Notre Dame. And then here Tuesday night, the Heels doubled down on it and then some.